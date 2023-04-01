All images courtesy of Deborah Huckans of Columbia-Montour BSA

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dozens of aspiring inventors went to the Central Columbia Elementary School Saturday morning and afternoon to show off their creativity.

Kids from 1st to 12th grade participated in the 8th Annual Rube Goldberg Challenge Saturday showing off their funny engineering skills with the chance to win some prizes!

The rules of the challenge? Design and build a ridiculous contraption to perform a single, simple task of their choice.

Millville Area Elementary School STEM Club #42’s “I Have a Boot” Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Strikers

Bubble gum machines? Check. Bowling balls? Check. Anything these kids could think of they brought to complete their Rube Goldberg machines.

The event was held so kids in attendance can engage in their love of science, technology, engineering, and math as well as learn some principles of physics at the same time.

Millville Area Junior Senior High School

Groups from Central Columbia Elementary School, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, Millville Area Junior/Senior High School, Millville Area Elementary School, and STEM Exploring Club #42 all came out to get creative.

Judges included students from Bloomsburg University, teachers from the Columbia Montour Area Vocational Technical School, and employees from SEKISUI KYDEX.

The event was emceed by John Huckans, a physics professor from Bloomsburg University.

The Columbia-Montour Council BSA hosted this event, and to find out more about them head to their website!