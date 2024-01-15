ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community in Luzerne County is braving the cold temperatures while going without water.

Residents at a mobile home park in Ashley contacted us Monday concerned about the issue.

Over 100 residences are reportedly without water after the pipes froze.

The owner bought the property and told 28/22 News he’s been upfront and completely transparent with the residents about the upgrading of the old water pipe infrastructure.

Crews were on the property Monday working on the problem and State Rep Alec Ryncavsge showed up to distribute water.

28/22 News Reporter Jason LiVecchi spent Monday afternoon checking out the neighborhood and had the opportunity to talk to some of the residents here and the owner of the Ashley Mobile Home Park.

“The pipes underground freeze system from 1970s. It’s not been upgraded or kept,” said Ashley Park Resident Alethea Roote.

“We installed 48 new tenant services to date. I’m gonna have roughly $1,000,000 invested in the water infrastructure at Ashly Park,” said Ashley Park owner Dean Summa.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will have more on this story later tonight at 11:00 p.m.