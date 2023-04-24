ASHLEY BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Community is experiencing a bump in the road, Monday night.

Residents in an Ashley neighborhood have a new addition to their road, speed bumps, and not everyone is happy about it.

After what some residents described as a long-time problem with speeding. The borough added speed bumps to Barnes and Carey Streets to get drivers to slow down.

The bumps in the roads are getting different reactions from motorists.

“I don’t have a problem with it. We have issues with speeding, we also have a major issue with people running stop signs as well, including school buses,” said Don Kane, of Ashley.

Some residents think that the caution sign warning of the speed bumps should be moved up further ahead so drivers know what to expect.

“I believe that the sign that’s there should be further up notifying the people that there is a speed bump,” said Jerry Maldonado, of Ashley.

According to one resident the speed bump hasn’t been able to slow everyone down.

“I’ve witnessed people going around it and still speeding,” Maldonado continued.

One resident says that it’s unusual to see speed bumps on main roads like Barnes Street.

“On main roads, you don’t see any in any towns that are on the roads, and it prevents maybe two or three percent from speeding but the other 95 percent, they obey the law, they obey the speed limit,” said Harold Daugherty, Ashley.

Some residents of the community also say that they were not notified in advance, nor did they get a say in this change.

“Out of nowhere I went out shopping one day come back maybe 8, 9 o’clock at night drove out the next morning and they were there,” Daugherty added.

The borough had this response:

“The Ashley Borough received complaints about speeding and concern for children. The council passed a resolution to purchase the speed bumps at the August 2022 meeting.”

In October the mayor informed the public the speed bumps and warning signs were a go.

According to one resident, who is also on the council this is just a trial period and if there are more residents against it then for it they will be removed.

Some are also concerned about the effect this will have on their cars.