ASHLEY BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters extinguished a reported structure fire at Allstate Insulation in Ashley Borough on Monday.

Officials say first responders received a call for a reported structure fire at Allstate Insulation, 46 East Liberty Street, in Ashley Borough around 11:30 on Monday.

The Hanover Area Fire Chief says the flames were in an open area with no roof so firefighters immediately put the blaze out and are investigating the cause.

Hanover Area Fire and Rescue and the Nanticoke Fire Department both responded to the structural fire.