SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The discovery of asbestos insulation is forcing the doors to close on a Scranton elementary school for the rest of the year.

On Tuesday, the Scranton School District announced on their Facebook page that Robert Morris Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.

During an emergency meeting of the school board, the decision was made based on the recommendation of the district’s environmental consultant Pennoni Associates.

The cancer-causing materials were discovered in a second-floor ceiling by HVAC consultants after school hours last Thursday.

Students and staff will move to neighborhood elementary schools, John Adams Elementary and Neil Armstrong Elementary, keeping grade sections together. Teachers will be allowed into the building to retrieve their items.

Voting in the Pennsylvania primary election scheduled at Robert Morris was moved outside with the help of the Lackawanna County Mobile Command Center vehicle.

Robert Morris Elementary located on Boulevard Avenue in Scranton has been operating since 1966.

The Scranton School District says specific details about what students are going where will be released some time Tuesday on their website.