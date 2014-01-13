As Seen on Eyewitness News: Brain Boost

(From Erika Edwards-NBC News)

Memory loss is a real worry for many in our aging population…



A four-page questionnaire may be able to alleviate some of those fears … Or signal early, subtle signs of dementia..







Dr. Douglas Scharre, a Neurologist and colleagues at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center developed a free, online test… That measures brain functions like orientation… Language… Reasoning…. problem solving and memory.



In their study of more than a thousand older adults — nearly 30-percent showed signs of early memory problems they didn’t know they had.



If a problem is found early enough — some treatments might be able to slow the progression of memory loss.





“If you do take this test, you need to take it to your physician. It’s not a diagnostic test for any particular condition. It just says – hey maybe my thinking is not as good as it used to be.” said Dr. Scharre.



But perhaps with practice.. it could be. Also out today — new evidence from Johns Hopkins that some brain exercises can improve reasoning skills and processing speed…





“The mind can stave off cognitive decline as we get older by keeping active, keeping mentally and physically and socially engaged.” said Dr. George Rebok of Johns Hopkins University



Researchers studied nearly 3-thousand older adults with normal memory. Those who went through a series of brain training had less cognitive decline than a control group a decade later.



They also had an easier time managing their finances, medications and performing daily activities.







