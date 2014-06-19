As Seen on Eyewitness News at Five: Rock Steady Boxing

Michael Quaglia is gearing up for a Rock Steady Boxing class.
To look at him, you might never know he has parkinson’s disease, diagnosed almost 8 years ago.
His symptoms got so bad, that a few months ago…
“I just did some research and I found this video on the Michael J. Fox website for rock steady boxing and after watching it, I think I cried for about ten minutes.”
That’s because people who were doing it, saw improvement in their symptoms. So then he contacted professional boxer, Richard Gingras.
“Michael, when I first me him, he had significantly worse symptoms. He was shaking, he had to hold on to his arm, his speech was a lot slower with some stuttering. I had no idea, I didn’t know anything about Parkinson’s.”
But he wanted to know more, especially about Rock Steady Boxing. So he and Michael flew to Indianapolis where this workout for Parkinson’s patients was developed eight years ago by a former prosecutor who was diagnosed with the disease.
The proof that it works in the results Michael sees
“My balance, my speech, my coordination, my confidence is back. I feel like i can do anything again.”
And now he and Richard are hoping to help others rocksteadyboxing.org
