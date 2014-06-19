As Seen on Eyewitness News at Five: Rock Steady Boxing

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) --Summer is known for camping, swimming, and other fun outdoor activities. But here's a new one to add to the list: reading to therapy dogs.

The Pittston Memorial Library holds a 'Furry Tails Reading Partners' program where children can do just that. Helene Skopek-Krygyer, the program director, says that the program is popular among kids.