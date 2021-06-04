As restrictions lift, so do travel hesitations

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Travel during Memorial Day weekend broke records. With that, experts are expecting an increase throughout the summer as more coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

It’s no surprise that after a year and a half, people are going to take advantage of the freedom to move about the country.

That being said, there’s plenty of things to keep an eye on as people get moving by air, land, and sea.

On top of researching covid mandates wherever you’re heading, AAA’s Nina Waskevich tells Eyewitness News that gas prices will stay up and bookings for things like hotels and rental cars are going quickly to ‘hot’ destinations.

Taking to the air, remember that travel settings are still a mask-wearing zone and there’s going to be more and more people heading out with you.

“We are seeing itinerary starting to fill, hotel rooms, availability, rental cars,” Waskevich said.

“Pack your patience. Watch your liquids, wear your mask, and you know, if you want to fly? Fly.” said Williamsport Regional Airport Executive Director Richard Howell.

Having checked in with so many businesses and families over the last year, the importance of taking a break as school wraps up and the weather gets nice is immeasurable.

But as so many are on that same wavelength, the extra research beforehand is going to be just as critical. Safe travels.