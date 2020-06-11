As Pennsylvania reopens, doctors say now is a good time to focus on health

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On the eve of six more Pennsylvania counties in the Eyewitness News coverage area transitioning to the ‘green phase’ of the state’s reopening plan, doctors and dentists say there is no better time than now to refocus on your health.





Dr. Holly Phillips, MD told Eyewitness News it’s important for such matters as keeping your children’s vaccinations up to date, getting your annual physical or maintaining your oral health.

She also discussed low-cost healthcare options for all of us and especially those of us still struggling with unemployment due to the pandemic.

