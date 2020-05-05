As numbers slow, Pennsylvania looks ahead to possible re-opening

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WHTM) As the amount of COVID-19 cases come down, the numbers are looking up.

“Looking at trends, it does seem we’re past peak.”

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the worst may be behind us and areas that will be allowed to re-open will be announced this week. But, it will be a very soft re-opening.

“As counties and regions go from red to yellow we’ll have to be very, very careful that we don’t see outbreaks and we are able to deal with those quickly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”



Levine initially said the state would re-open by region and this map was released showing how the state was divvied up. Some counties, like Lancaster lumped with Philadelphia, didn’t like their partners.

“I don’t know how anybody thinks. Anybody is gonna be lumped in with anywhere,” said Gov. Wolf.



Governor Wolf distanced himself from that regional approach to re-opening even though his administration created and announced it.

“What’s not gonna be guiding us is some arbitrary definition of a region or some area that people may or may not be in from the point of view of geography or whatever. We’re gonna be driven by what we think is best, in the best interest of the safety of the people of Pennsylvania,” said Wolf.

Perhaps a small glimpse at the new normal to come, Taco Tuesday outside the state capitol. Masked customers kept their distance but got their lunch.

To find more details on the red, yellow and green phases set by the state click here. For more from today’s briefing click here.