As masks come off, dentists encourage a check-up

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With mask mandates being lifted, many are heading back to the dentist to get ready for the summer reveal. One family practice is letting you know what you may be on the lookout for if you’re still putting that visit off.

We’ve all been behind masks to some extent and hopefully, homecare like brushing and flossing has been a priority through quarantine and reopening.

Because time away from the professionals who clean and keep track of oral health leaves plenty of time for issues to pop up and get significantly worse.

Mary Grace Rizzo-Fryzel and Nicholas Rizzo at Electric City Dentistry in the Steamtown Mall say something as simple and common as a cavity from our youngest to oldest residents can become something much worse.

“As far as having the tooth problem people have let things go for a little bit too long at this point, and they’re starting to have pain and they’re starting to come in because of pain,” said Mary Grace.



“And as long as small stuff that can start and you can catch early that’s easy, but as you let that go over a year, year and a half, two years, you know things can be a big, big problem,” Nicholas said.

With schools letting out and many people looking to get away for a few weeks or even months this summer, this family practice is encouraging everyone to get back in for a checkup or routine maintenance.