As federal unemployment benefits end, help is available for those in need

Secretary of the PA Department of Labor & Industry Jennifer Berrier listens as Department of Human Services Deputy Secretary for the Office of Income Maintenance Inez Titus speaks to the press.With federal unemployment benefits ending for 558,000 Pennsylvanians on Saturday, Sept. 4, other support programs are available to provide help, Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier and Department of Human Services (DHS) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Income Maintenance Inez Titus announced during a Capitol press conference today. Harrisburg, PA – August 30, 2021

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY — Help from the state will be made available for those who need it as federal unemployment benefits come to an end.

According to the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary, Jennifer Berrier and Department of Human Services (DHS) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Income Maintenance, Inez Titus announced during a Capitol press conference Monday.

Around 558,000 residents of Pennsylvania will lose their federal unemployment benefits, on Saturday, September 4.

The release states this is the final week for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) programs.

Those eligible will file for the final week of benefits through their pandemic-specific program during the week ending Saturday, September 11. The additional $300 per week for those in the state’s regular Unemployment Compensation Program, will also end.

“Many families, through no fault of their own, have seen their incomes decreased or lost entirely due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn. While the federal unemployment programs may be ending, anyone who is still struggling to make ends meet or needs assistance should know that help is available. DHS will not stop providing access to health care, rental assistance, food and other essential needs to those who need them. There is no shame in asking for help when we need it, so I encourage anybody who might be struggling to reach out and apply for and take advantage of these services. DHS is here to help people pay their bills and stabilize their housing situation as we work to emerge from this unprecedented crisis.” Inez Titus, Department of Human Services–Deputy Secretary for the Office of Income Maintenace

Resources offered through DHS include:

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

Medicaid

Children’s health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); and,

Child Care Works (CCW) subsidized child care

Applications for ERAP, Medicaid, SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us