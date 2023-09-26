WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the CDC recently signed off on a new COVID-19 vaccine. Local pharmacies have been seeing an increased demand for the shot.

Some pharmacies in our area aren’t carrying the vaccine yet, others are accepting walk-ins.

With COVID cases going up, many people are looking to get the new COVID-19 vaccine booster.

“We got a lot of calls we got the vaccine in yesterday,” said Harrold’s Pharmacy pharmacist and owner Bruce Lefkowitz.

Lefkowitz said they began distributing the vaccine on Tuesday. Since they posted on their website that the shot was available, they’ve already seen over two dozen people coming in for their jab.

“We’re encouraging people to come in get their shots and get protected,” said Lefkowitz.

“Our pharmacies began receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, September 13, and have continued to receive inventory on a rolling basis. To identify if a specific location has received its delivery, customers can utilize our digital scheduler at cvs.Com or through the CVS Pharmacy app which shows real-time availability. CVS Pharmacy also accepts walk-ins, if supply is available.” CVS

Lefkowitz says the number of people coming in for their booster isn’t surprising.

“We kinda felt like there was gonna be a demand for it so we prebooked it with a company with modern. The booster is approved for six months to whatever age. We are doing it at our pharmacy from twelve years and up,” Lefkowitz explained.

The pharmacy staff at Harold’s says they aim to make the vaccine accessible to everyone in the community.

“We’re trying to reduce any kind of boundaries for people getting the shots. So people can just walk in any time between 9 am and 3:30 pm to get their COVID shots,” said Lefkowitz.

This booster is slightly different than before because, unlike the previous COVID-19 shots, they are not being distributed for free by the government. This one will be billed to your insurance like any other vaccine.