WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of artists showed up in downtown Wilkes-Barre Saturday to submit their works to be displayed at this year’s 66th annual Fine Arts Fiesta on Public Square.

Artists submitted pieces for several categories including photography, adult painting, watercolor, crafts, and sculptures.

This year’s Fine Arts Fiesta will be back in full force with art, food, and vendors after being scaled back in previous years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Fine Arts Fiesta will be held rain or shine from May 19 to May 22.

For more information on the vendors, and who you may see performing, you can find head over to the Fine Arts Fiesta website.