SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local cinema has re-opened after four years, but this venue offers much more than just a featured film.

The Art Haus Cinema in Downtown Scranton re-opened after it shut down in 2019 due to the pandemic.

It’s a dine-in theatre, offering a menu of gourmet food, an open bar, and of course candy.

The staff says the crowds have been slow but steady and they have been getting busier every day.

They have many plans for the future, including an app that makes dining in and relaxing even easier.

“You can come and dine in the movie theater or even in our restaurant bar. We’re going to be doing a lot of events, i’ve done a lot of private events. So we could do corporate events, birthday parties, we plan on being busy all the time,” explained Noelle Snyder general manager at Art Haus Cinema.

“We are locally owned, we are a small business, and we really pride ourselves in being welcoming. like you’re at home watching a movie, but better,” added Ty Snyder a manager, projectionist, and cook at Art Haus Cinema.

The Art Haus will be open Tuesdays through Sundays and will have free parking in the newly renovated Electric City parking garage.