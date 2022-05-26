SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene of two separate fires that occurred on Wednesday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 24, at the Selinsgrove Center intermediate care facility.

According to state documents, there are 250 residents currently living on the property with varying levels of intellectual disabilities which require 24-hour a day medical service from about 900 employees.

Police say that after an investigation, they determined the cause of the fires to be arson.

Officials said both fires occurred in vacant buildings located on the facility’s property, there were no injuries.

Anyone with information regarding either of the fires is asked to contact the Montoursville State Police at (570)368-5700, or the Selinsgrove State Police Barracks at (570)374-8145.