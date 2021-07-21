Arson charges filed after ambulance fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been charged after police say he lit an ambulance on fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Scranton Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 block of Capouse Avenue for a vehicle fire near an ambulance company property. When they arrived on scene, an ambulance was fully engulfed in flames.

They say that the ambulance was put out by firefighters and the nearby vegetation was burned all the way up to the garage window of the company property.

Upon inspection, the complaint says a fire inspector ruled out accidental causes, including electrical. The inspector found a rock inside the driver’s seat of the ambulance along with broken glass, noting that the ambulance window was smashed before the fire started.

Investigators say they used several cameras to help identify a male suspect walking near the ambulance before police were called to the scene of the fire.

After contacting homeless outreach services, police say they were called to the Community Intervention Center for the alleged suspect, identified as 52-year-old Daniel Peterson.

Peterson was transported to the Scranton Police Headquarters where they say he admitted in an interview to setting a fire next to the ambulance, but not directly setting the ambulance on fire.

The complaint states based on evidence they determined that he intentionally set the ambulance on fire.

Peterson was charged with arson, recklessly endangering another person and other related offenses.