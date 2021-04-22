Arrests made in string of Luzerne County burglaries, State Police suspect more are involved

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A months long investigation finally gives victims answers as to whom has been stealing from several homes across Luzerne County.

Nicholas Jamilowski and Joseph McManus were both arrested in connection with numerous burglaries, including nearly $10,000 worth of stolen goods from one location alone.

“They were going to execute a traffic stop and he took off and crashed. Another one was also one of the local police departments executed a traffic stop and when they got his information and ran it, they found out he had a warrant for his arrest for these burglaries, so he was taken into custody as well,” said Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski, PSP Troop P.

Some of the items taken include pressure washers, hand drills, Barbie dolls, some jewelry and even a quad. But police don’t think they acted alone.

“We don’t have names of specific people, but we believe there may be other people involved in this with the two that has already been arrested. There’s also a suspect vehicle we believe may be involved in this,” Piekanski said.

At the end of the day, she says everyone should stay observant.

“If they’re around homes that maybe it seems like people are at work or appear to be on vacation, or somebody elderly and you think there is something suspicious. Maybe write down a plate or give a description of a person. Be vigilant and be aware. Be concerned for your neighbors and your own property as well,” Piekanski said.

State Police are asking anyone who believes they were a victim of theft by these two individuals to file a police report.