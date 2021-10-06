Police issue arrest warrant for person believed to be involved in West Pittston oil theft

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Pittston Police have issued an arrest warrant for a person believed to be involved in a cooking oil theft. These thefts have been an ongoing issue in the region for quite some time and the most recent one was caught on camera.

The incident took place around 7:00 a.m. at B3Q smokehouse along Wyoming Avenue and Eyewitness News has learned police have made an arrest.

In the video of what happened, they’re seen inside a white 2005 Ford Utility Van. It backs up to the gate on the side of the building then the suspects go inside and load the oil into the vehicle.

The suspects then drove and hit the owner’s car, while the owner was inside the vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

These thefts have been happening all around the state for over a year. The used cooking oil is stolen to produce diesel fuel, and West Pittston Police believe this is just one incident involved in a much bigger operation.

“We’re working with several agencies, both on the state level and local level, to see if all the local ones are connected,” said Chief Michael Turner, West Pittston Police Department.

Chief Turner says a lot of these incidents are taking place either late at night or early in the morning before the businesses open.

Police are encouraging residents to report any suspicious behaviors, especially if you notice a van parked at a restaurant or bar when it’s closed.