Arrests made in Monroe County homicide

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a homicide in Middle Smithfield Township that happened earlier this month that left a New Jersey teenager dead.

Tyrone Michael Parson, 19, Stroudsburg and Kellie Vanessa Nelson, 18 of East Stroudsburg were arrested by Pennsylvania State Police without incident on Thursday.

Police say Parson admitted to shooting 19-year-old Jaheem Keith Alston of Patterson New Jersey back on October 16 in the area of Arrowhead Lane and Gingerbread Lane in Middle Smithfield Township. Police also say they determined Alston was driving the vehicle during the time of the killing.

Troopers say Alston was found shot in a wooded area next to the roadway. Parson and Nelson are locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.