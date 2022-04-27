The pair is accused of selling drugs at the college and in Factoryville Borough

FACTORYVILLY, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters announced Wednesday the arrests of two people accused of trafficking drugs at Keystone College and in Factoryville Borough.

Peters said that they arrested Montez Antwone Gaskin, also known as “Tez”, who lives on College Avenue in Factoryville on multiple charges relating to alleged drug trafficking in the borough and on the campus of Keystone College.

Also arrested was Quamire Sincere Bell, also known as “Qua”, of Moffat Hall, who lives on the Keystone College campus.









“I promised the residents of the Borough of Factoryville that I would aggressively pursue criminals who would traffic illegal drugs in Factoryville and the surrounding communities. The residents of Wyoming County have a right to be free from drug traffickers and all of the ancillary crime and disorderly conduct it brings.” Peters continued, “Equally important is the notion that the peaceful and law-abiding students, faculty and administration of Keystone College should not have to tolerate crime being brought to their campus, disrupting the quality education Keystone provides.”

The investigation was conducted by multiple agencies.

“Today’s success would not have happened without the partnership and coordinated efforts of the Wyoming County Detective’s Office, PA State Police, Tunkhannock Borough PD, Dalton Borough PD, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, Tunkhannock Township PD, Susquehanna County Detective’s Office, U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Keystone College’s Security Department, and Keystone’s senior administration officials,“ Peters said in a statement.

Gaskin and Bell will be arraignment later Wednesday morning and the D.A. said the investigation is continuing.

