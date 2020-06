SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Just after 9 AM Thursday, Scranton police were dispatched to a vacant apartment in Scranton.

Police say the landlord came to the Prescott Avenue apartment to find the door forced open.

An 18-year-old and two minors were in the apartment.

Scranton Police took them into custody. There is no word at this hour if any involved were charged.