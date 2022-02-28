Arrest warrant issued for driver, struck patrol car and fled

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have issued an arrest warrant after one man led officers on a pursuit and he struck a police car, before fleeing and getting away.

South Abington Township Police say on Saturday they observed a vehicle coming out of the Econo Lodge in South Abington, driven by Kyle Linney. Police attempted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Northern Boulevard.

Officers say as they approached Linney (pictured below), he accelerated at a high rate of speed, attempting to flee from the officers.

Courtesy: South Abington Township Police Department

According to law enforcement, Linney struck a South Abington Police Patrol Car during the pursuit on Lincoln Street in Dickson City, before fleeing from the officer.

Police say the vehicle Linney was driving was found and impounded off of Keyser Avenue in Scranton.

Officers wish to advise that Linney is a diesel mechanic and does freelance work in the area. He is currently staying at various motels in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Anyone with information about Linney or his whereabouts is asked to call 570-342-9111 or email a tip to the anonymous tipline.