Arrest Made in Williamsport Shooting

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Williamsport Police have a suspect in custody in a deadly weekend shooting. Two people were shot, one died from her injuries during a convenience store hold up

Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish in Williamsport where police released the information a short time ago.

21-year-old Ikeem Fogan was arrested Tuesday morning and is in custody for allegedly shooting a shopper at the Unimart on West Fourth Street.

The announcement was made a little over an hour ago during a press conference with police.

Police say Fogan is responsible for murdering 48-year-old Rhonda McPeak of Williamsport. The robbery took place just after 9 o clock on Sunday night at 1944 West Fourth Street. A female clerk was also shot and wounded. Her condition is not known. This morning a press conference was held by Williamsport Bureau of police to address the multiple shootings in the city. Since July 17th. There have been five. Three victims have died.

“I would ask for your patience in regards to these matters these investigations are complex they require all of our skills and abilities.” Said Chief Damon Hagan, Williamsport Police

“You have my word we are going to catch the others who are involved in these other crimes” The Chief Added.

‘We need to nip this in the bud before it happens,” said Jim Stabley, Williamsport Resident.

“I want to assure the general public that our great city will be fine. We will get through this. We will arrest these perpetrators as we started this morning. We will continue to make this city safe and I want everyone to know that we have things under control” said Mayor Gabe Campana.

Although there is hope, residents continue expressing their concerns.

Fearful of what could happen next, especially with large crowds entering the city this weekend getting ready for the Little League World Series.

“That’s Understandable I Can See That I Can See Where That’s Coming From But I Think One Of The Main Problems Is A Lot Of People Don’t Get To Know Their Neighbors And That’s One Way We Can Get Together Because We Have To Get To Know And Love Each Other” said JR Scott.

The investigation is on-going.