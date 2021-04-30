Arrest made in theft of ‘Back the Blue’ sign in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Kingston Police have arrested a man they say stole an 4×8 foot “Back the Blue’ sign near the Kingston Corners building earlier this week.

Police say 25-year-old Justin Scott Brittain was arrested after video footage showed him stealing the sign that was attached to a building on West Market Street.

They say the theft happened on April 25th around 8:30 a.m. and Brittain was identified during the investigation.

Friday morning, police went to Brittain’s home and police say he tried to flee but was taken into custody.

He is charged theft and receiving stolen property.