Arrest made in February’s hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department arrested the driver they say was involved in a hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre in February.

Police say 29-year-old Unique Levon Jones of North Carolina and New York is being charged with aggravated assault and related charges stemming from the theft of the vehicle used in the incident, reckless endangerment to the public and the aggravated assault to the victim.

On February 10 Angela Vasquez was hit in Wilkes-Barre while crossing the street at East Northampton Street and South Main Street. The vehicle fled the scene after hitting Vasquez.

Officers determined the vehicle driven by Jones had been stolen and had fled a car stop in the area of South Empire Street earlier that same day.

Jones lead police on a pursuit through Wilkes-Barre beginning in the area of Stanton Street. Jones lead police throughout Wilkes-Barre and ran a red light at South Main Street which is when he struck Vasquez.

Officers had to perform life-saving measures on Vasquez after being struck. Vasquez was hospitalized for a period of time and had to undergo a leg amputation from injuries sustained in the hit-and-run.

A warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest and he was taken into custody Thursday.