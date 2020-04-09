Coronavirus Response

Arrest made in Carbon County homicide

News
TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An arrest was made Wednesday night in a Carbon County murder.

Police say John Martocci shot and killed 58-year-old Kenneth Knibiehly Monday night.
They also tell us Knibiehly’s girlfriend was in the home with him when they heard their dogs barking.

Investigators could be seen Monday night at the scene of the shooting on Van Doren Mews, Penn Forest Township, Carbon County.

He went downstairs and the woman said she heard Knibehly talking with another man before hearing a single shot fired.

Knibiehly died from a gunshot wound to the head. Martocci was arrested and taken to the state police barracks in Monroe County.

