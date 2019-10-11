Arrest Made in Berwick Police Chase and Shooting

(WBRE/WYOU-TV)     A man is facing charges in an officer-involved shooting and police chase in Columbia County.

Frank Snyder was arraigned last night on several charges.

 State police say it all started on 15th Street. When Berwick police tried to take the man into custody on several active warrants for drugs.

Police say Snyder drove-off and hit an officer with his car.

Berwick police shot at him but he fled the scene at a high rate of speed with state and local police in pursuit.

 The chase ended about a mile away in Salem Township when officers rammed his vehicle off the road.

Snyder was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

The officer who was hit by the suspect’s vehicle is okay.

