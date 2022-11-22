SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 1 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act will be going towards various physical and mental health and wellness programs in the Electric City.

Mayor Paige Cognetti made the announcement that 23 organizations across Scranton will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Businesses set to receive the funds include Youth violence prevention programs, services for veterans, mental health counseling, drug overdose prevention programs, and more.

“To be able to give funds to these organizations to boost their operations to boost the services they provide is a tremendous gift to us and a tremendous gift to them. We’re excited to keep working with these organizations and see what they can do to continue to provide these great services,” said Cognetti.

More than 48 thousand dollars of the grant money was awarded to Hometown Health Care of NEPA.