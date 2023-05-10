SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton announced close to three-quarters of a million dollars to four groups to support post-pandemic educational catchup programs.

It all took place at a press conference in the Jewish Community Center of Scranton where the city said they’re using the funds to support new and expanding educational opportunities through multiple organizations helping to address learning losses in various socioeconomic groups.

This will be done using funds from the city by the American Rescue Plan Act, which was designed to help cities recover after the pandemic.