SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A busy day for learning in Lackawanna County.

The ‘Electric City’ will allocate $1.5 million in federal funding toward grants for childcare and education and literacy programs.

Mayor Paige Cognetti announced the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants at the Lackawanna County Children’s Library in downtown Scranton on Tuesday.

Grant awards will vary in size depending on the program. The goal is to promote affordable childcare, and literacy, and to address learning losses experienced because of the pandemic.

“We’re hoping that this will help to enhance, and really help these kids and our families figure out how they’re going to get their kids back up to speed,” Mayor Cognetti explained.

The deadline to apply for these grants is March 7. The city will host a webinar detailing the new grant opportunities Friday morning.