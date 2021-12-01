Army Veteran honors fellow vets in their final days

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Army Veteran Ronald Skamanich of Duryea and Allied Services Hospice have teamed up to recognize military veterans in their final days.





Skamanich and his wife, Linda, volunteered to put together a special recognition program for Allied Services veteran hospice patients to provide a ceremony and patriotic recognition packet.





The couple has done dozens of ceremonies with vets whose level of alertness and response may vary, but still have great meaning for family. The couple spoke about the ceremonies, reporter Mark Hiller will have more on Eyewitness News at 6:00.