(WBRE/WYOU) — An American Legion Post in Scranton is out more than $10,000 and now an Army veteran faces 136 felony charges.

Lackawanna County detectives arrested 31-year-old Christopher Crawford of Scranton. American Legion Post 568 on Birney Avenue in Scranton confirms the DA’s office is handling the investigation at their post.

According to court paperwork, the charges date back to June 10.