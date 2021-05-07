Armored Yuengling truck leaves Pottsville with secret recipe, headed for Lone Star State

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Yuengling will be opening up a brewery in Fort Worth, Texas and Friday they took out the recipe book from the catacombs and sealed it up to be shipped off in an armored Yuengling vehicle purchased specially for this trip.

The trip to Fort Worth will take three days and the Yuengling sisters are all excited to start this next chapter.

They will also be traveling down to Texas to work with the new brewers to ensure the final product is made and tastes exactly how it is done in Pottsville.

“I think it’s just an incredible opportunity for us. We have been an east coast brewer all this time and now we finally have the opportunity to expand west, and we are doing it with tight control over our quality and our recipes, and so, it’s very exciting, I think we are all really proud of the fact that we can continue to expand the brand thanks to consumer demand,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th Generation, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.