Police: Armed man robs Pike County store, leaves explosive device

PORTER TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Blooming Grove State Police say an armed man robbed the Pickerel Inn General Store in Pike County, driving away with six firearms and a variety of ammo after leaving a homemade explosive device inside.



Surveillance photos supplied by PSP Blooming Grove

According to the report, the suspect forced entry into the store around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday night to steal firearms and ammo.

The suspect was reported as a male wearing a full black face mask, black Adidas jogging pants, a long-sleeve gray shirt, a camouflage tactical vest, and a large backpack. He was described as short and skinny in police papers.

The store owner and a tenant, who was responding to the security alarm, confronted the man. The suspect showed a gun and left the store in what police papers say is a newer Ford F-150 single cab pickup with an unknown special registration plate and unknown numerical decals on the bumper.

The explosive device left behind was made of shotgun shells and BBs strapped to a butane canister with a black powder igniter.

Anyone with information about this crime can call PSP Blooming Grove at 570-226-5718.