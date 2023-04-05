RENOVO BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Clinton County District Attorney’s office said state police have issued an arrest warrant for an “armed and dangerous” man in central Pa.

The Clinton County District Attorney’s Office said state police issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Mark Richard Hatterer Jr. out of Renovo Borough on Wednesday.

Officials said the warrant stems from an aggravated assault incident in Renovo Borough on April 4.

He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, simple assault, and endangering another person according to the DA’s office.

Investigators said Hatterer is known to be residing in the Renovo area, he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information regarding Hatterer’s whereabouts to contact PSP Lamar at (570)726-6000.