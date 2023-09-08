JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Something new this weekend will take the place of a long-standing, 9/11-themed motorcycle ride in Lackawanna County.

The annual Sergeant Jan Argonish ride was held last September for the 15th and final time.

The charity ride raised more than $350,000 for veterans in need in the name of Argonish. The Peckville native and Pennsylvania Army National Guard Sergeant was killed in Afghanistan in 2007.

Instead of the ride this year, a day of remembrance will be held Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Jessup Hose Company No. 2 at 333 Hill Street.

For more information head to jansride.com.