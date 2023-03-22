WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre staple, Arena Bar & Grill, announced Wednesday they will be taking a break for an unknown amount of time.

According to their Facebook, after 20 years of serving the community, the restaurant is temporarily closing its doors.

Arena Bar & Grill states they didn’t make the decision to take a break easily but feel it’s in their best interest, due to health reasons.

They did not say when and if they plan on re-opening the business at this time. The restaurant thanks its loyal community for their understanding and support.