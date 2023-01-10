BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local non-profit is working towards its goal of connecting teens with their community to encourage economic development in Columbia and Luzerne Counties.

For more than five years “For the Cause’s” Berwick Teen Center has helped teens get involved with the community. But now thanks to a $25,000 grant the organization is expanding its services through a new business program.

Teresa Peters, the Regional Teen Center Director, For the Cause, INC. says the teen center is a place for students to come and hang out or get involved in their programs. The center offers a wide variety of programs like tutoring, counseling, and a youth leadership action board.

Peters said the center is really grateful to the PPL Foundation for providing them with the grant. She says it will allow them to expand their services and even offer programs like these to more schools in the surrounding communities.