PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic continues to impact many parts of our lives including education.

Tuesday is the first day of summer vacation for teachers and students at the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. But some teachers are headed back into school to continue teaching for the Step Up with the Pack Summer Program.

Sandra Marinko, site manager for Step Up with the Pack Summer Program, said that these courses are project-based learning that takes place outside. She said the students love it, the program offers them the ability to get together and talk about the community and what they can do to improve it.

Mike Corcoran who is the coordinator for Step Up with the Pack Summer Program, said that the school wanted to do something to offset the learning loss that students had during the pandemic. He said this program will not only help with academics but also social skills and physical activity too.

Marinko said that in these settings the students don’t even know they’re learning because they’re having fun.