Closings & Delays
There are currently 115 active closings. Click for more details.

Area roads wet, could be slick during morning commute

News
Posted: / Updated:

JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Some rainy weather overnight could make for slick conditions on your morning commute.

Take a look at this video of the Casey Highway in Jermyn from earlier this morning. PennDOT is warning drivers of those icy conditions. For the latest traffic conditions, you can stay up to date at 511PA.com.

A winter weather advisory message board was lit early Thursday on the Central Scranton Expressway in Lackawanna County.

We saw several trucks out treating the roadways and parking lots.

Just make sure to use caution on your way to work or school. Several area schools are on a 2 hour delay. You can find the latest on school closings in our area Here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos