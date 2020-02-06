Area roads wet, could be slick during morning commute

JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Some rainy weather overnight could make for slick conditions on your morning commute.



Take a look at this video of the Casey Highway in Jermyn from earlier this morning. PennDOT is warning drivers of those icy conditions. For the latest traffic conditions, you can stay up to date at 511PA.com.



A winter weather advisory message board was lit early Thursday on the Central Scranton Expressway in Lackawanna County.

We saw several trucks out treating the roadways and parking lots.



Just make sure to use caution on your way to work or school. Several area schools are on a 2 hour delay. You can find the latest on school closings in our area Here.