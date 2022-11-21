EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food.

Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. A number of reservations still remain for Thanksgiving. Make yours today by calling 570-861-8141.

Fire & Ice on Toby Creek in Trucksville will be serving a special Thanksgiving Buffet menu. The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Make sure to make your reservation soon on Fire & Ice’s website.

The Beaumont Inn in Dallas will celebrate Thanksgiving with a special Thanksgiving Day Feast Menu. The feast will last from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Click here to reserve your place at the Beaumont Inn for Thanksgiving.

The Woodlands Resort in Wilkes-Barre provides two ways to celebrate Thanksgiving. Enjoy their Grand Buffet from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., or order their Dinner to Go to take their food home. Visit The Woodlands’ website to make your reservation.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Wilkes-Barre will be offering special Thanksgiving menus for both dine-in and takeout. Their Thanksgiving at Our Table option welcomes customers to their restaurant for a full course meal, and their Thanksgiving at Your Table option provides you with a Thanksgiving meal to take home, either served hot and fresh or cold with reheating instructions.

Bank+Vine in Wilkes-Barre will be serving a special Thanksgiving to-go menu, allowing you to take home starters, main course, and your choice of dessert for the holiday. Bank+Vine will provide options that serve up to 16 people.

Carmen’s 2.0 at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet. Reservations will be available between 11:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Call 570-342-8300 to make your reservation, and visit Carmen’s 2.0’s Facebook page for more information.

The Hilton Scranton will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch. Seating will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Visit the Hilton Scranton’s Facebook page for more information, and call 570-343-3000 to make your reservation.

Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse in Tannersville at Camelback will serve a Thanksgiving Day Menu. There are two options for seating times, either at 5:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. Visit Berrelli’s website to make your reservation.

Like Berrelli’s, Hemispheres in Tannersville is also located on Cambelback property and will also host a special event on Thanksgiving. Hemispheres will be offering a Thanksgiving Day Buffet. Hemispheres will offer three seating times, 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. Visit Hemispheres’ website to make your reservation.

Genetti Hotel & Suites in Williamsport will be serving a Thanksgiving Buffet this Turkey Day. The buffet will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Visit the Genetti website for more information, and call 570-326-6600 for more information.

Wherever you choose to spend it, Eyewitness News wishes you a happy Thanksgiving.