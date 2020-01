WILKES-BARRE (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Across the country, people honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in different ways.

In Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania it’s tradition to give back to the community.

One local business we found is sponsoring a canned food drive.

The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is holding events statewide, including one in Wilkes-Barre.

Find out more about efforts in our area with reporter Kevin Hayes coming up tonight on Eyewitness News at 5, 6 and on PAhomepage.com.