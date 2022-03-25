EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a rehab and drugstore agreed to pay penalties for not being in compliance with the Controlled Substances Act.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Clearbrook Treatment Centers, in Laurel Run, will pay $300,000 and Andrew Brown’s Drug Store, Inc., in Scranton will pay $250,000 in civil penalties. These penalties come after their alleged failures to comply with dispensing, distributing, and recordkeeping requirements of the CSA.

Unites States Attorney John C. Gurganus said between December 2016 and April 2021, Andrew Brown’s Drug Store, Inc. dispensed prescriptions or made distributions to Clearbrook that violated the rules of the CSA. At the same time, Clearbrook received and maintained a general stock of controlled substances for dispensing without being properly registered with the DEA, according to Attorney Gurganus.

Attorney Gurganus said that both places also failed to keep complete timely and accurate records of their

respective distribution and dispensing of those controlled substances.

According to the release, the settlement is not an admission of liability on either the rehab or drugstore it also does not mean that the claims are not well-founded by the United States.