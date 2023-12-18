EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Monday there is a new man stepping into the role of Wyoming County Game Warden.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Lawrence Crimi, a native of Peckville, Lackawanna County, has assumed the role and responsibilities of the game warden in Wyoming County.

Officials say Crimi was assigned to Centre County upon graduating from the Game Commission’s training school in 2022. Then he recently transferred to the Northeast Region and assumed his duties in Wayne County on Saturday, December 9.

Crimi is a 2011 graduate of Valley View High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in Conservation Law Enforcement from Unity College in Maine.

Crimi is a graduate of the Ross Leffler School of Conservation’s 33rd cadet class.

State game wardens are responsible for administering a wide variety of Game Commission programs within an assigned district of about 350 square miles.

A game warden’s primary duties include law enforcement, responding to wildlife conflicts, conservation education, and administration of the “Hunter-Trapper Education program.”

Officers also are responsible for supervising and training part-time deputy game wardens.