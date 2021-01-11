Area medical facilities make changes to fight COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Millions have done their part in masking up and social distancing to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we’ve had to adapt to things outside hospital walls to make sure we don’t need to go in, more than 3,000 Geisinger employees alone have had to adapt and overcome to make sure anyone who does is in a safe environment.

For almost a year now, different faces have made their way to the front lines of this fight.

Some I’ve spoken to have gone from food services to guest services and are now helping screen at hospital entrances.

Others started off this year driving shuttles and are now part of the environmental services team.

They help keep everything, from lobbies to patient rooms that see record numbers in and out, sanitary.

With those changes have come questions and apprehention, but has allowed some of the more crucial calls to get answered.

“I just want to give somebody a hug. To be honest with you, that we’re all in this together, and we all stick together. We’ll get through it.” said Diane Smolko, guest services associate.

I’m told the fear of being thrust more and more onto the front lines of this pandemic has been far outweighed by the thousands who have had to change roles to best serve our communities.

Natalie Pfeifer, an environmental services technician said, “Everybody here doesn’t necessarily want to be in this situation we are. We’re always, you know, putting our best foot forward.”

Most recently, the staff has been changed or redeployed to make sure that Geisinger is ready to get vaccines out to the public when the time comes.

There are some who are going to be excited to change back to their original roles, while others have found a new calling.

“People choose to join healthcare in an organization like geisinger because they want to care for other people and they want to care for a community that they live in,” said Brion Lieberman, vice president of human resources at Geisinger.