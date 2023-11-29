MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mechanicsburg man was indicted by a grand jury after he allegedly threatened to kill a congressman.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Robert Lee Ingalls, Jr., 61, of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of sending threatening communications to a congressman via interstate transmission.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on Monday, November 6, Ingalls left two threatening voicemail messages on the main congressional office answering system in Washington, D.C.

Karam alleged that in both voicemail messages Ingalls specifically threatened to kill the same specifically identified United States Congressman. It was determined Ingalls made the calls from his cell phone while in Hampden Township, Cumberland County.

Officials say Ingalls was charged with a criminal complaint and arrested on Friday, November 10. Ingalls appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Daryl F. Bloom on November 13 and was ordered to be held in pretrial detention pending action by a federal grand jury.

Ingalls faces a maximum term of five years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.