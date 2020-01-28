Area Doctors Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A race is underway to contain the potentially deadly coronavirus.

Geisinger Infectious Diseases Specialist Alison Brodginski at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township is among those monitoring the situation.

Geisinger Infectious Diseases Specialist Alison Brodginski spoke with Mark Hiller about the virus and what you can do to prevent it.

Dr. Brodginski says coronavirus is an upper respiratory infection which has a 14 day incubation period and typically starts with cold-like symptoms that can progress to potential fever and even pneumonia.

The number of coronavirus cases in China where the outbreak started now stands at more than 4,500 with more than 100 deaths.

By early Tuesday, only five cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the U. S. but there are more than two dozen states where there are suspected cases.

Pennsylvania may be among them after it was learned Tuesday that an exchange student from China traveling to William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia became ill.

Dr. Brodginski recommends good hygiene for starters to help reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more during the Healthbeat on Eyewitness News at 5pm.