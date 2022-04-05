SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COLLEGE (WBRE/WYOU) — A local initiative is evolving to help provide students in grades K through 12 with much-needed school supplies.

Theresa Scopelliti started the ROCKET Project, which stands for Registrar’s Office Connecting Kids with Educational Tools, in 2010. They have been supplying students in Lackawanna County districts with supplies for the past 12 years. They started by filling backpacks but have switched gears this year and will open the supply closet.





They have supplies for kids of all ages, from crayons to calculators to index cards.

Nick Costanzo who is the Registrar at Lackawanna College says that he believes it’s important to provide area kids with needed school supplies because it’s important for the institution to be involved in its community. Also, the availability of these supplies could make the instructor’s and teacher’s jobs easier.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the growth of the initiative outside of Healey Hall, 415 North Washington Avenue.