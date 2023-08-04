HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In an I-Team follow-up story, efforts are intensifying to help an area businessman regain admittance into the United States.

Ricardo Santos, the owner of several food trucks and a Mexican restaurant in Luzerne County is stranded in Mexico after going there trying to start the process to obtain legal residency.

Santos says he entered the U.S. illegally in 1988 and 1999 and was trying to make things right, but he has not been allowed to re-enter the U.S.

